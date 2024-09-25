A project leader at a research and development firm recently asked if our company could help them solve a challenge: create pull-apart pizza breadsticks that were more porous, tender, and voluminous than their current pizza crusts. However, their fast, highly automated processing left little time for proofing, and using yeast alone wasn't yielding the desired volume. If Maxx Performance could find a solution, this high-visibility project could significantly expand its product line.
After understanding the project requirements, Maxx quickly mobilized our team of R&D and applications experts, leveraging our extensive experience. We recalled a similar project where a competitor's lower active blend of Sodium Bicarbonate and Sodium Aluminum Phosphate was replaced with our higher active encapsulated "Clean Label" Sodium Bicarbonate blend. The result was a 42% reduction in use rate, improved dough volume, and significant cost savings.
So we provided samples of two stand-alone Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonates and one Sodium Bicarbonate blend. The project leader tested the samples and shared the results (see Visual 1). His feedback was, "The pictures clearly show the results of my tests. Overall, I am very pleased with 'Test A,' which was the revised Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate 'Clean Label' blend. It showed great extendibility in the dough and improved tenderness with the rise and cell structure we were trying to achieve. The browning was also desirable; there was some, but it wasn’t too much as you see in ‘Test C’." He also planned to run a small batch at their production facility to see the effects on the dough under more vigorous processing with higher oven settings.
For the plant trial, they placed an order for the encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate standalone and the Sodium Bicarbonate “Clean Label” blend. After about a month, the project developer contacted us to discuss the results, and a conference call was set up with his team and our Maxx Performance team.
He expressed being very impressed by the amount of rise achieved using our leavening blend, noting that the results were unprecedented in their manufacturing facility. He mentioned that no one had ever observed such a significant rise in their products before. Based on these results, he and his team believed they were on a promising path. Photos of the test results (see Visual 2) illustrate the difference.
The project developer informed us that their sales representative would present the results to their customer. Once approved, their purchasing department would begin buying our blend. He concluded by stating that they had never seen such rise and texture in any baked goods before and were curious about our method. Initially, they believed that using only yeast could deliver these results. Now they understand the benefits of using a well-encapsulated blend of leavening agents.
The Benefits of Maxx Baking Powder Blends
Maxx custom baking powder blends use industry-leading microencapsulation technology to protect base and acid components without flow agents or altering the powder’s reaction process. This allows bakers to use our blends at the same percentages as standard baking powders, enhancing control over leavening and maximizing product quality:
- Prevent premature reactions by separating sodium bicarbonate from the acid. Bakers can target and control the entire leavening process.
- Protect sodium bicarbonate from organic acids in the dough or batter, including fruit, yogurt, and other ingredients, to control carbon dioxide release.
- Protect acids from alkaline ingredients in the formulation, such as Dutch cocoa.
- Eliminate the use of cornstarch and other flow agents, leading to lower costs and greater storage stability. Maxx blends maintain a free-flowing characteristic.
- Reduce sodium by 50% and eliminate aluminum by replacing SALP or SAPP with MCP, and control the resulting rate of reaction. Microencapsulation reduces MCP’s fast rate of reaction to match the rate of common primary acids.
- Control the rates of reaction of organic acids to improve leavening and expand the range of ingredients that can be used in formulations. Maxx technology targets the point of the chemical reaction and carbon dioxide release.
- Protect yeast from pH extremes that may be produced by free leavening agents. Maxx blends facilitate optimal yeast performance during dough development.
- Prevent tortilla translucency by protecting sodium bicarbonate from raw acids and preservatives. This protection extends to fumaric acid and the minimally encapsulated acids used for preservation.
- Eliminate “dusting” that occurs when fine-particle sodium bicarbonate is used to achieve quick dissolution.
This case study demonstrates Maxx Performance's encapsulated leavening systems' effectiveness in producing superior baked goods. It offers bakery industry professionals innovative solutions for enhancing product quality and expanding their product lines.