Think of going upscale as climbing a ladder of expectations. To command a higher price point, bakers don’t necessarily have to head to the top by transforming an everyday dessert into a dazzling, fine-dining experience.

Often it simply involves exceeding expectations by taking a few simple steps, especially when it comes to retail products. It can be something as easy as an unexpected squiggle on a red velvet snack cake or a shimmering shine on a sugar-topped chocolate croissant that catches a consumer’s eye.

“A sweet good can be a work of art in many ways through the use of inclusions, through marbling of batters, through toppings, through glazing or drizzling,” noted Sonia Bal, director of global marketing, Unifiller Systems. “The combinations are endless.”

Art and automation don’t have to be oxymorons. When they’re put together, they can create premium bread, pastries or snackable treats that delight consumers while saving time, labor and energy throughout the entire process.

It’s just a matter of exploring all options, especially when it comes to depositing, icing and glazing systems.

“The baking industry is full of creative minds and humans generally adapt very well to any creative changes on the fly, however, traditional equipment can limit innovation,” noted Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation. “Manufacturers have answered by developing new technology-driven equipment that allows users to easily make these changes on the fly with very little downtime.”

In fact, he added, such versatile systems enable bakers to create their signature products.

“This new technology gives them the freedom to precisely control the amount, shape and consistency of deposits, icings or glazes on products at higher production rates with fewer workers with higher levels of consistency,” Sarajian explained.

To capture consumers’ attention, bakers are rolling out single-serve versions of much larger desserts that provide premium treats at a price for any pocketbook.

“Small, bite-sized snacks are taking on many shapes and forms mainly for on-the-go, quick breakfast or convenience consumption,” said Peter van Zessen, executive product manager, AMF Bakery Systems. “Flexible depositing and enrobing automation solutions allow for quick product changeover with interchangeable nozzles and pre-programmed recipe management systems for minimal operator intervention. The units provide the ability to decorate on top of products or inject premium product fillings with brands consumers love like Nutella, Oreo, Milka, Cadbury, Biscoff and more.”

Sarajian suggested today’s systems have “revolutionized the bakery industry, enabling precision and consistency that were previously unattainable.” Depositors and icing units are now equipped with advanced controls and robotics that automate intricate tasks, significantly slashing the need for manual labor.

“This automation ensures consistent application of fillings, icings and glazes, enhancing the visual appeal and uniformity of products,” he explained. “Additionally, these technologies can handle a wider variety of ingredients and recipes, allowing bakers to experiment with new flavors and formats without compromising efficiency or quality. As a result, the industry has seen a surge in innovative, snackable versions of larger desserts, catering to the growing demand for premium, artisanal products.”

Even bread, rolls and buns need a point of differentiation.

“When consumers are walking down the bread aisle in the supermarket, the baker has just a few seconds to stand out and grab their attention,” said Mitch Lindsey, senior sales account manager, Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company. “Adding glaze to the top of the product can be just the advantage needed to set them apart from others and catch their eye to make the sale.”

Bakeries don’t need to create artistic masterpieces to distinguish themselves in the market. By relying on new depositing, icing and glazing systems, they can create distinctive products with superior quality in today’s competitive environment.

This article is an excerpt from the September issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature one Depositing/Icing/Glazing, click here.