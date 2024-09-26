PORT COLBORNE, ONT. — Jungbunzlauer is investing approximately $200 million to build a xanthan gum addition to the company’s existing Port Colborne, Ont., facility.

The company’s 50,000-square-foot facility, which has been operational since 2002, currently produces biodegradable ingredients derived from corn. The plant also produces such ingredients as citric acid and special salts using a natural fermentation process, according to the company.

The addition, which recently broke ground and will be connected to the company’s nearby corn wet milling plant, will enable it to produce a readily biodegradable xanthan gum.

“This expansion in Port Colborne marks a significant milestone for our North American business,” said Bruno Tremblay, chief executive officer of Jungbunzlauer. “This site not only reinforces our commitment to providing our partners with top-quality, natural biogums but also highlights our dedication to sustainability and to the local community.”

The company said it expects the first phase of the expansion to be operational by spring 2026.