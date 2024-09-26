PORT COLBORNE, ONT. — Jungbunzlauer is investing approximately $200 million to build a xanthan gum addition to the company’s existing Port Colborne, Ont., facility.
The company’s 50,000-square-foot facility, which has been operational since 2002, currently produces biodegradable ingredients derived from corn. The plant also produces such ingredients as citric acid and special salts using a natural fermentation process, according to the company.
The addition, which recently broke ground and will be connected to the company’s nearby corn wet milling plant, will enable it to produce a readily biodegradable xanthan gum.
“This expansion in Port Colborne marks a significant milestone for our North American business,” said Bruno Tremblay, chief executive officer of Jungbunzlauer. “This site not only reinforces our commitment to providing our partners with top-quality, natural biogums but also highlights our dedication to sustainability and to the local community.”The company said it expects the first phase of the expansion to be operational by spring 2026.