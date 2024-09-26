VANCOUVER, BC. — Nature’s Path has launched a line of Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) flavored oatmeal.

The oatmeal combines “high-quality, regenerative organic ingredients with delicious, inviting flavors for a convenient breakfast that helps consumers choose a brighter future for themselves and the planet,” according to Nature’s Path. Each box of ROC flavored oatmeal includes six single-serve packets of quick-cooking whole grain oats that may be used for breakfast or a snack.

Nature’s Path said the oatmeal comes in two flavors: berries and cream, which includes freeze-dried raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and chia seeds; and dark chocolate and cocoa, which combines high-fiber oats with a “sprinkle” of Fair Trade cocoa nibs and a “pinch” of dark chocolate, the company said.

Both oatmeal flavors are available at Whole Foods and Sprouts in the United States as well as on the Nature’s Path website and Amazon.

“The food we choose to eat has a significant impact on the future of the planet and conventional agriculture systems have eroded our soils and negatively impacted biodiversity,” said Jyoti Stephens, vice president of mission and strategy at Nature’s Path. “Regenerative organic farming has the potential to help reverse these negative impacts.”

Nature’s Path also said it has partnered with the Regenerative Organic Alliance to create the ROC Standard. Building on the foundation set up by the US Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program, the standard is said to prioritize important social and environmental performance benchmarks built around three core pillars of action — soil health and land management; animal welfare; and farmer and worker fairness — as well as uphold innovative practices to increase the soil sequestration capacity of farmlands, reduce climate change, guarantee healthy living conditions and treatment for livestock, and provide the farming community with economic stability and fairness.