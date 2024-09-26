BROOKLYN, NY. – Belgian Boys, a women-led company known for pancakes and waffles, has introduced five new breakfast options to be sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. The product line includes Breakfast All Day boxes, an on-the-go option that comes in two varieties, and Pancakes & Go.

“As our stress-free, mess-free breakfast options have grown more popular, we’ve heard from our consumers that they need an even easier on-the-go solution,” said Anouck Gotlib, chief executive officer of Belgian Boys. “These new options have everything you need in one convenient package.”

The product release comes off a recent partnership deal with Walmart to sell Belgian Boys products exclusively in 1,800 stories across the United States. Other Belgian Boys products already sold in Walmart stores include bite-size pancakes and crepes.

“We are delighted to partner with Walmart on this exciting launch,” said Jessica Sterling, senior vice president of sales. “Our close collaboration with their visionary team on the Breakfast All Day Boxes and Pancakes & Go has been a true labor of love.”

The Breakfast All Day Boxes come with mini butter waffles, dried cranberries and either maple syrup or Babybel cheese, while the Pancakes & Go come in three different flavors: maple butter, Belgian chocolate chip butter and sprinkles butter.