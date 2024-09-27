ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon has created a French-inspired flavor line. Wixon said the French-inspired line captures the tastes of the French countryside encompassing fruit, herbs, flowers, wine and cheeses.

The French line includes an Anjou pear flavor, which offers a slightly sweet, citrus notes of ripe pear charm for sweet and savory applications including hot drink mixes or fruity marinades, according to Wixon.

The line also includes lavender flavor, which offers subtle floral notes with herbal undertones for such applications as beverages and desserts.

Wixon said other key flavors are leek, tarragon, Beaujolais wine type, shallot, sherry wine, blue cheese, sauternes wine and truffle.

“We chose to innovate in this niche because the basic elements of French cuisine are the foundation of modern Western cuisine,” said Rachael Jarzembowski, marketing manager at Wixon.