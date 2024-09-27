TEUTOPOLIS, ILL. — Vernon “Red” Tegeler has retired after a 52-year career at Siemer Milling Co. that saw him emerge as a company leader and devoted contributor to the milling industry through the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM).

Tegeler began working at Siemer Milling, Teutopolis, Ill., while in high school in 1972. He was named head miller in 1985, vice president of production in 1990 and senior vice president of strategic initiatives in 2019. His retirement was effective Sept. 26.

“Red is the best of the best,” said Richard C. Siemer, president of Siemer Milling. “He has always been dedicated to his craft and to the people who worked with him. We identify our values as respect, trust, responsibility, continuous improvement, and a commitment to excellence. Red champions those values. His contributions to Siemer Milling Co. are a key factor in our business success.”

Tegeler joined the IAOM in 1979 and served a term as president in 1995. In 2007, he received the IAOM’s highest honor, the Gold Medal Award for service, which has been bestowed only 22 times in the association’s 128-year history.

In presenting the Gold Medal, David Neff, who was chairman of the awards committee that year, described Tegeler as a “true champion” of the IAOM and a continuously active member who served the association as a committee member, a mainline speaker, and as an officer, which culminated in his tenure as president.

“He really, really cares about the people in his world – his associates and subordinates are not tools to him,” Neff said. “The relationships are intensely personal. He expects much of himself to them as well. He is the epitome of the professional miller.”

Tegeler was recognized as IAOM Milling Operative of the Year in 1994. Established in 1986 by Milling & Baking News, the award is given to the practicing milling operative who has made the most significant contribution to the progress of a plant, a company and the industry from an operations perspective.

Tegeler also was active with the Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS) and was honored during GEAPS Exchange in 2017 for 25 years of continuous membership.

Founded in 1882, Siemer Milling’s primary product is wheat flour used in making foods such as cookies, crackers, cakes, pretzels, batters, breading and biscuits. The company has mills in Teutopolis; Hopkinsville, Ky.; and West Harrison, Ind., with a total daily capacity of 41,500 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual.