ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems has introduced a new 90-degree laminator for cracker production that offers a smaller footprint, greater flexibility, and easier sanitation and maintenance, according to the Robesonia-based company. The laminator also features an optional bypass, which allows bakers to produce both laminated and non-laminated crackers, expanding the range of sheeted snacks that may be produced on a single line. Multiple configuration options are available.

“The new 90-degree laminator is a more compact design, ideal for plants with limited space between process lines,” said Cameron Johnston, senior director of innovation at RBS. “Its open frame construction simplifies routine sanitation and maintenance.”