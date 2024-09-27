PHILADELPHIA — Insomnia Cookies is set to open its 300th global location. Located in Seattle’s University District, the store is said to be the first in Seattle and is set to open on Sept. 28.

“Our first store opened in 2003, and as we celebrate our 21st birthday this October, I’m so grateful to our community of Insomniacs that has grown beyond my wildest dreams,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder of chief executive officer of Insomnia Cookies. “Since day one, our spirit of creativity and imagination has driven us to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of cookie creations to feed the insatiable hunger of our customers. This tremendous level of growth in such a short time wouldn’t be possible without our loyal Insomniacs and employees, and we look forward to reaching future milestones that allow us to create even more connections over warm cookies.”

Insomnia Cookies said it is projected to open 55 new locations in 2024, surpassing the highest total new store openings in a year for the company, and plans to open more than 1,800 locations in the United States in the next decade. The company first opened stores outside of the United States in the summer of 2023 after launching sites in Canada and the United Kingdom, with further plans to expand its international footprint later this fall. Earlier in 2024, Insomnia Cookies opened its global headquarters, the “Imagine What’s Possible Center” (IWP) and Flagship Bakery. The company also opened a bakery in New York’s Penn Station and plans to open a bakery in Washington, DC’s Union Station in the coming weeks.

Private equity companies Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners acquired Insomnia Cookies from Krispy Kreme in July 2024 for $127.4 million.