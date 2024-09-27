SCHAGHTICOKE, NY. — Karen F. Horton, who began as an administrative assistant and rose in her milling career to become an esteemed figure in the baking industry, died Sept. 23 at the home. She was 69.

Horton retired in June 2023 as national account sales manager at Ardent Mills LLC. Born in Norfolk, Va., in 1955, Horton was a 1977 graduate of Old Dominion University, Norfolk, with a bachelor’s in psychology.

Starting her career in 1974, Horton was a transportation specialist and then served as a credit specialist for Cargill’s milling business in Albany, NY. She was elevated to national account sales manager for Cargill and then for Horizon Milling when that business was created as a joint venture with CHS in 2002. She retained the role of national account sales manager at Ardent Mills when the company was established as an independent joint venture by Cargill, CHS and Conagra. She spent nine years at Ardent Mills before her retirement last year.

Calling Horton a beloved team member, Dan Dye, the retired chief executive officer of Ardent Mills, said Horton was valued for the excellence of her work as well as her intangible qualities.

“Karen brought a positive spirit and a heartfelt care for others every day, and she was always there to help provide support and guidance,” he said in 2023 on Horton’s retirement.

Another retired Cargill executive referred to Horton as an “iconic figure in the Northeast baking industry.”

“She was truly a wonderful colleague and an outstanding person,” he said.

An active member of the National Association of Flour Distributors, Horton in 2015 she was elected as the first female board member. She served as a director for seven years.

A cancer survivor for many years, Horton energetically supported the American Cancer Society and was named Hero of Hope at the ACS Evening of Hope in 2013. An active fundraiser for the cause, in 2021 she was the inaugural Making Strides Against Breast Cancer honoree by ACS and was recognized with the Champion of Hope Award.

Horton is survived by her husband of 40 years Steven E. Horton; children, Brittany Horton of Malta, NY, and Matthew (Maite) Horton of Saratoga Springs, NY; grandchildren Francisco and Nicolás; and a sister Robin Edgeman of Seattle.

Relatives and friends may call from 1-3:00pm on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Presbyterian United Church, 165 Main Street, Schaghticoke. A memorial service will be held in the church at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Attn: Cynthia Claravall. Online remembrances may be shared at www.chasesmithfamily.com.