JACKSON, MICH. — Evelyne Jones, matriarch of the owning Jones family and a longtime corporate secretary at Dawn Food Products, died Sept. 17. She was 107 years old.

Jones and her husband, Marlin, started the family business with the purchase of the Dawn Donut Co. in 1955. In the ensuing decades under their leadership, as well as that of family members, Dawn Foods expanded to provide a full line of bakery products — including donuts, cakes, mixes, bases, icings, glazes, fillings, frozen dough, baking ingredients, seasonal items and bakery equipment — to supermarket and artisanal bakeries, foodservice operators and manufacturers.

“My grandmother, Evelyne, was an extraordinary woman, whose love, wisdom and dedication shaped our family and provided a strong foundation of values for Dawn,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods since 2006. “She was a beacon of strength and grace, always leading with kindness. As we grieve her passing, we also celebrate her remarkable life and the legacy she leaves behind. Her influence will continue to guide and inspire us as we move forward.”

Born Evelyne Ansbaugh on Dec. 2, 1916, in Reading, Mich., she attended elementary and secondary school in the community and graduated from Reading High School in 1934. She married her high school sweetheart, Marlin Jones, in 1936. Shortly before their marriage, Marlin Jones in 1935 joined the Dawn Donut Co., sowing the seeds for the couple’s acquisition of the company 20 years later. Today, Dawn Foods has more than 3,500 employees globally and supplies bakery products to over 50,000 customers in 100-plus countries.

Evelyn and Marlin Jones had five children: Ron, Steven, Miles, Edwin and Janet. Evelyne Jones was predeceased by Marlin (1982), Steven (1995), Janet (2005) and infant son Edwin.

Currently at Dawn Foods, Ron Jones serves as chairman emeritus and Miles Jones as board chairman. Evelyne Jones’ grandchildren carry on the family legacy. Besides Jones-Barber serving as a board member and CEO at Dawn Foods, Sam Jones is a board member and senior director of sales operations for North America, while Sarah Richmond sits on the company’s board and holds the post of director of Dawn corporate giving. Also, Aaron Jones serves as a board member.

Dawn Foods noted Evelyne Jones’ impact on the Jackson, Mich., community. She helped establish the Jones Family Fund via the Jackson Community Foundation and was an active supporter of local arts and music, the company said. In addition, she created the Evelyne Jones Vocal Scholarship Fund at Jackson College and supported the Jackson Women’s Club, The Ella Sharp Museum and the local chapter of the Red Cross.