SEA ISLAND, GA. — The Cookie and Snack Bakers Association (CASBA) elected Felicia Quigg as its incoming president, making her the association’s first woman president in its 55-year history.

Quigg serves as vice president of family pride for Richmond Baking, Richmond, Ind. She also founded More Than a Bakery, an arm of Richmond Baking located in Versailles, Ky.

"I love CASBA and have made deep and long-lasting relationships through this organization,” Quigg said. “Our family business has become stronger and benefited from collaboration with other bakeries and their owners at CASBA. I am proud to serve CASBA as its president and honored by the fact that I'm the first woman to do so.”

Quigg was elected at CASBA’s 55th annual convention, held Sept. 22-24 in Sea Island, Ga.

Also, Kevin Boyle, chief executive officer of the Schulze & Birch Biscuit Co., Chicago, was awarded Person of the Year at the convention.

"Kevin has provided so many years of dedicated service to our industry and is very deserving of this esteemed honor," said Mike Kriegermeier, president of CASBA.

CASBA additionally raised more than $20,000 at the convention through its Kit Murphy Scholarship Fund for children of member company employees.