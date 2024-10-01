PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Ferrero North America, a division of the Ferrero Group, opened a new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Ill. The company said it invested $214 million in the 169,000-square-foot facility, creating approximately 200 new job and helping drive continued market expansion.

“This new project will help us increase Ferrero’s incredible momentum and innovations here in the US market,” said Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. “Kinder Bueno quickly became an American favorite after being introduced just five years ago, and with the support of leaders in Illinois, the Bloomington community, and our valued retail partners like Walmart, the brand will continue to grow and thrive.”

Ferrero said the facility is an expansion of its existing manufacturing campus in Bloomington, which is the company’s first chocolate plant outside of Europe and produces chocolate products for many Ferrero brands such as Crunch, 100 Grand and Raisinets.