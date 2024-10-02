GRESIK, INDONESIA — Cargill has added a new cocoa production line at its cocoa processing plant in Gresik. The line is expected to enable the production of specialty cocoa solutions with a higher degree of customization. The company also said it has introduced two dark Gerkens cocoa powders ranges with deep dark color hues and premium flavor profiles, as well as a new range of Cargill Craft cocoa liquors.

“I am delighted to unveil this investment by Cargill that resets the industry standards for cocoa and chocolate competitiveness and innovation, aiming to meet the needs of Asia’s most demanding customers and consumers,” said Francesca Kleemans, managing director of Cargill’s Food Solutions Southeast Asia. “Through our new capabilities in Gresik, we are looking forward to co-creating with our customers in Asia. Leveraging the latest manufacturing technology and advanced R&D, the new line enables breakthrough innovation and unparalleled speed to market. At a time where global supply chains are experiencing tremendous challenges, near-shoring strategies are critical for our customers to maintain availability and competitiveness.”

Cargill opened the Gresik plant, located in the East-Java region of Indonesia, in May 2014. Cargill invested $100 million in the facility, the company’s first cocoa processing plant in Asia.

“When it comes to bakery, chocolate confectionery and ice cream, as well as the indulgent cafe-style beverages in foodservice, cocoa and chocolate have always been one of the most popular ingredients,” Kleemans said. “Cargill expects high growth in these indulgence categories in coming years, driven by consumer demand for multi-sensorial experiences, healthy indulgence, and conscious consumption.”