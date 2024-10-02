NUNDA, NY. — Once Again has acquired organic almond manufacturer Big Tree Organic Farms, Turlock, Calif. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Once Again to expand its product portfolio, which currently offers natural and organic peanut butter, almond butter, sunflower butter, cashew butter, tahini, gluten-free snacks and graham sandwiches, to include organic diced, sliced and slivered almonds and almond flour.
Once Again also is acquiring Big Tree Organic Farms’ almond manufacturing facility, which will eliminate the need for Once Again to ship almonds from California to its New York headquarters, according to the company.