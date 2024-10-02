NUNDA, NY. — Once Again has acquired organic almond manufacturer Big Tree Organic Farms, Turlock, Calif. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Once Again to expand its product portfolio, which currently offers natural and organic peanut butter, almond butter, sunflower butter, cashew butter, tahini, gluten-free snacks and graham sandwiches, to include organic diced, sliced and slivered almonds and almond flour.

Once Again also is acquiring Big Tree Organic Farms’ almond manufacturing facility, which will eliminate the need for Once Again to ship almonds from California to its New York headquarters, according to the company.

“As we strive to be a one-stop shop for organic and natural, nut and seed products, the acquisition of Big Tree Organic Farms is big news for us,” said Bob Gelser, chief executive officer of Once Again. “Being closer to the commodity in California where 80% of the world’s almonds are grown allows us to expand our supply chain and reduce our carbon footprint, all while meeting the growing demand for clean-ingredient almond products. We’re also excited for the opportunity to partner directly with Big Tree Organic Farms’ almond growers and support their great work and sustainable farming practices.”