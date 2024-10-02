Artisan bread offers bakers some forgiveness for inconsistencies in the finished product since most consumers expect it from these loaves and boules, but it also requires specialized knowledge to manage its long fermentation times and short ingredient lists that leave little room for error. As the pool of knowledgeable bakers dwindles, technology has advanced to help artisan bread companies fill the gap.

“When using technology, it means that not everyone needs to be a highly trained baker to make artisan breads,” said John Giacoio, Rheon USA. “Learning to form artisan breads and how to handle high-hydration dough without degassing it is an art. With automation that simulates hand-forming, you don’t need a full staff of bakers forming loaves. These key steps can be automated, leaving the baker to oversee the process.”

Automating these processes also improves consistency and therefore quality.

“Transferring a manual to an automated process helps establish a consistently high quality,” said Julia Kneidinger, marketing manager, Koenig Bakery Systems. “This means that certain knowledge gaps can be overcome because modern technology creates standards, simplifies the production process and overcomes interface conflicts as it is one automated production line.”

And with those knowledgeable bakers freed up from babysitting a crew or a production line, they can focus on transferring their expertise to a computer and training the staff.

“Technology is playing a crucial role in bridging the knowledge gap in the baking industry by providing tools and resources that enhance understanding, improve practices and drive innovation through online platforms and digital resources that offer extensive training programs, tutorials and courses that cover a wide range of baking techniques and principles,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA. “These resources make it easier for bakers to learn new skills, understand complex concepts and stay updated with industry trends.”

This article is an excerpt from the September 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Artisan Bread Processing, click here.