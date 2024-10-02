CALGARY, ALTA. — Oats-based food producer Stoked Oats has launched its first rice product: Stoked OatRice.

Made from unprocessed oats grown in Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) fields in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Montana, Stoked OatRice contains twice as much protein, five times more fiber, and significantly more essential vitamins and minerals than regular white rice, Stoked OatRice said.

“Our mission at Stoked Oats has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible with the greatest crop on earth: oats,” said Simon Donato, founder and chief executive officer of Stoked Oats. “We’re taking that mission one step further by offering a product that not only meets the demands of health-conscious consumers but also aligns with our Grain from Rain commitment to sustainability. OatRice is the future of food — providing a versatile, innovative, and planet-friendly option for people who care about what they eat and how it impacts the world.”

Stoked OatRice is available on the Stoked Oats website for $4.99 per 1 lb. The new rice product joins a wide range of health-conscious oat-based foods that have been launched since the company’s inception in 2011, including oatmeal blends, low-sugar granolas and gluten-free oat-based pancake and waffle mixes.