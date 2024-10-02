LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with clean energy company Enel North America to receive renewable energy electricity and renewable energy credits (RECs).

The 12-year PPA will deliver approximately 256,000 megawatts hours of renewable electricity and associated RECs annually to the North American operations of Tate & Lyle from the Ranchland wind farm in Texas. The agreement also is expected to match all of the company’s purchased electricity requirements for its manufacturing operations in North America except the McIntosh, Ala., facility, which is covered by a separate renewable electricity agreement from its utility provider.

Tate & Lyle said that 100% of purchased electricity in its North American operations will now come from renewable sources since the PPA will support other renewable initiatives. The renewable energy deriving from these sources is said to reduce the company’s global Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 80% and reduce the company’s Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from the 2019 baseline by more than 25%.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Enel on this Power Purchase Agreement, and to support the development of additional renewable energy in North America,” said Anna Pierce, director of sustainability at Tate & Lyle. “This agreement represents another milestone in the delivery of our sustainability strategy and is a clear demonstration of our commitment to care for our planet and its natural resources for the benefit of future generations.”

Tate & Lyle said the agreement is part of the company’s broader sustainability program, which includes initiatives to reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy and support sustainable agriculture. More specifically, Tate & Lyle said its climate targets are in line with a 1.5°C trajectory and have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.