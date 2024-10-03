NORWALK, CONN. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls.

Inspired by holiday stuffing, the new bread rolls are made with flavor notes of sage and onion to create “one elevated light and fluffy bite,” Pepperidge Farm said.

“As we head into fall, demand for our Pepperidge Farm rolls start ramping up,” said Ama Auwarter, vice president of bakery marketing at Campbell Snacks. “With that in mind, we thought it was a perfect time to introduce our newest innovation that captures the quintessential flavors of the holidays in every bite.”

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls are available at national retailers for a limited time starting this fall, selling at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 12 pack. The rolls join two recently launched permanent additions to the Farmhouse Rolls lineup — brioche and hearty white.