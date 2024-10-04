CERRITOS, CALIF. — T. Hasegawa has introduced Cocoa Powder Replacer, an alkalized, low-fat cocoa flavor that may serve as a substitute for traditional cacao-based powder. The powder may aid food and beverage manufacturers in reducing the quantity of raw materials in formulas, without impacting the flavor profile, according to T. Hasegawa.

The powder replacer comes in such formats as liquid and powdered.

“We developed this cocoa powder replacer as a true ‘no-compromise’ solution for amplifying the natural flavor profile of cocoa,” said Toshifumi Nozawa, associate director of beverage technology at T. Hasegawa USA. “And producing the same aroma and bold flavor we love in chocolate products while minimizing the amount of raw powder needed.”