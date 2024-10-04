WASHINGTON — The American Society of Bakers (ASB) is launching its first cohort of its structured mentoring program at the end of this month. At the Nexus of Baking conference, held Oct. 1-3, Kristen Spriggs, executive director of ASB, made a last call for mentors and mentees to submit applications on ASB’s mentoring program portal. The deadline for applications is Oct. 7.

As an organization focused solely on the baking industry professional — the individual, rather than the company — ASB saw a gap in the industry for a formal, structured mentoring program. While the wholesale baking industry is full of stories of organic mentoring relationships, Spriggs felt it was in the best interest of the industry, with its workforce retention challenges, to provide developmental mentoring opportunities more broadly.

“We wanted to provide another opportunity to keep bakery professionals connected and growing,” she said.

With ASB offering a science-based matching service, the program lowers the barrier to entry as well as the possibility of being rejected by a potential mentor.

“We’ve had a lot of people share that they want to be mentored, but they aren’t sure how to go about finding a mentor,” she said. “We take the barrier down and create a safe space. Everyone who has volunteered for the program wants to be there.”

Once applications are submitted mentors and mentees will be matched on compatibility based on shared interests, values and goals instead of geography and job title. ASB has invested in a science-based program that uses an algorithm to pair mentors and mentees based on a compatibility score. Mentors and mentees will only be matched with a compatibility score of 70% or higher.

Participants in the program will be alerted to their matches on Oct. 28, and a webinar will launch the program on Oct. 30. Each mentoring cohort will meet for five months with mentors and mentees expected to meet virtually at least once a month. This cohort will provide the opportunity for participants to meet in person at BakingTech, Feb. 16-18 in Orlando, Fla., and conclude in March. The second cohort will begin in April and end in September at the International Baking Industry Expo.

“The initial goal is to offer two cohorts a year, but we can increase that as demand allows,” Spriggs said.

Those interested in participating must have a professional membership through ASB. Student memberships are not eligible. Those wanting to serve as a mentor must have at least three years of industry experience. Mentees are not limited in age, job title or years in the industry.

Participants will be expected to participate in some training and surveys to ensure that everyone is getting the most out of the experience. However, once connected, participants can set their own agenda and pace, as long as they meet virtually at least once a month. Spriggs said they’ve seen a wide variety of goals coming through including time management, work/life balance and leadership from a place of influence rather than authority.

If there aren’t enough mentors available to match every mentee, Spriggs was committed to eventually getting those mentees matched in a future cohort, prioritizing a quality match rather than a timely one. She noted that ASB is still looking for more mentors and there is still time to sign up on the portal.

“We have so many people who are so passionate about the industry and the next generation of leadership,” she said.