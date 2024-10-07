NEW YORK — An affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC has acquired an ownership interest in bread and baked foods manufacturer Lewis Brothers Bakeries Inc.

Financial terms of the transaction, announced Oct. 7, weren’t disclosed. Based in Evansville, Ind., Lewis Bakeries makes bread in full and half loaves as well as buns, rolls and English muffins under the Lewis Bake Shop, Bunny Bread, Butternut and Healthy Life brands. The family-owned company said it also owns franchises of Holsum, Sunbeam, Butternut, Sun-Maid and Cinnabon.

“Our founder, R. Jack Lewis Sr., had a simple approach to business: ‘grow or go,’” said H. Dean Short, president of Lewis Bakeries. “As we prepare for the future, we felt that One Rock’s experience investing in the food and beverage manufacturing industry and its vast team of talented operating partners make the firm the ideal partner for Lewis Bakeries as we pursue a new phase of growth.”

New York-based One Rock described Lewis Bakeries, founded in 1925 by three brothers, as the largest wholesale bakery in Indiana, with about 2,000 employees at bakeries in Evansville, LaPorte, Fort Wayne and Vincennes, Ind., and Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Plans call for Short — grandson of founding brother R. Jack Lewis Sr., who died in September 2022 — to continue as Lewis Bakeries president following the transaction with One Rock. Short has served in that role since 2019.

“One Rock’s investment is a vote of confidence in our business and the opportunities that lay ahead,” Short said. “The Lewis family remains invested in the company, and we look forward to working with One Rock to ensure the business will thrive for generations to come.”

Lewis Bakeries products are distributed in 17 states, primarily in the Midwest, where Bunny Bread and Butternut are longtime popular brands, according to One Rock.

“Lewis Bakeries has established itself as a leading provider of baked goods that consumers enjoy every day,” said Jack Rosenberg, a partner at One Rock. “This is a result of the company’s consistent focus on delivering high-quality products and customer-focused innovation. These priorities convince us that Lewis is well-positioned for further growth in new product categories and geographies.”

Jared Kawadler, principal at One Rock, said the investment firm sees expansion opportunities for Lewis Bakeries.

“We look forward to collaborating with Dean (Short) and the broader Lewis Bakeries team to continue enhancing its market reach and operational capabilities, as well as pursuing accretive acquisitions and partnerships,” Kawadler said.

Jack Lewis Sr. and Jack Lewis Jr. were named to the American Society of Baking Hall of Fame in April 2010.

“Since it was founded almost 100 years ago, Lewis Bakeries has achieved impressive growth as a family-owned, regional player operating in a segment where consumers have many choices that are offered by a variety competitors — both large and small,” said Kimberly Reed, a partner at One Rock. “Today, Lewis’ position as a leader in each of its key Midwestern markets is a testament to the strength of its brand, the loyalty of its customer base and its ability to respond to customers’ evolving needs and preferences.”

In food and beverages, One Rock Capital’s portfolio includes BlueTriton Brands, a carve-out of Nestle offering spring and purified water in North America under such brands as Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, Pure Life, Splash, Zephyrhills and Saratoga, as well as OLM Food Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of pizza and ingredients for franchised foodservice at North American convenience stores.

