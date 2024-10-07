WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has named two new board members to fill open seats for the 2024-26 term: Kim Albers-Nisbet and Carrie Jones-Barber.

Albers-Nisbet is chief executive officer of Franz Family Bakery, also known as United States Bakery. She has been in the baking industry for more than 30 years, working with small profile specialty bakeries and commercial high-speed operations, the ABA said. Albers-Nisbet is also on the committee for the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

Jones-Barber is the CEO of Dawn Foods Products, Inc. She has used her understanding of international business and her experience leading international growth at Dawn to help expand the company into a multi-billion-dollar company that puts people and values first, the ABA said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim and Carrie to the ABA board during such a pivotal time for our industry and the advancement of ABA’s strategic goals,” said Eric Dell, president and CEO of the ABA. “The surge of interest from members eager to serve and contribute to the baking sector underscores the strength of the commercial baking community.”

The ABA said the next call for open board seats will be held in the first quarter of 2025, with the election taking place during the 2025 convention.