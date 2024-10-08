LOS ANGELES – Lexington Bakes is launching a seasonal line to be sold exclusively on the company’s website. The flavors will include peanut butter chocolate chip cookie, pumpkin spice espresso brownie, maple pecan chip cookie and snickerdoodle tahini sugar cookie. The new bakes will continue the No Naughty Ingredients promise with over 99% organic content, according to the company.

“Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially in this time of year,” said Lex Evan, founder, chief executive officer and chef of Lexington Bakes. “When we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards.”

The company has partnered with an assortment of brands to bring the product line to life, including French Squirrel, Equator Coffees, Raaka Chocolate and Seed + Mill.