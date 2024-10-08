Controlling the precise temperature of icings and glazes can improve yield, appearance and extends the operating life of these ingredients while decreasing the need for adding thinning agents as they lose moisture.

Mitch Lindsey, senior sales account manager, Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, stated that controlling heat is critical, especially when working with some viscous glazes being used today.

He noted many bakeries have trouble controlling the glaze’s temperature, especially when the equipment is near the proofer or oven, as is often the case with bun production.

“Using the wrong pump can create shear, separation or heating of the glaze,” he pointed out. “When a customer comes to us with a new project, it’s always important to test the actual product they will be running. We also take into consideration the ‘What ifs?’ What if they change the product to another glaze? We try to allow for several variances when designing our spray applicators so as not to limit ourselves.”

Various glazes provide better shine and a slightly darker color to baked goods, noted Soren Christensen, chief executive officer of Danmatic.

“When you get a darker color with the glaze, many times you can reduce the baking time for the product, and that saves a little bit on the cost of baking and increases the speed of the line,” he explained. “A glazed product is perceived as a premium product compared with an unglazed one.”

Christensen said glazes may include everything from eggs, butter and non-allergenic coatings for some baked goods to caustic solutions for creating pretzel rolls. Proper mixing is vital for running glazers for an extended time on multiple shifts without clogging or cleaning.

“If you do not mix it, stir it, temper it, filter it and pump it right, then you will have your nozzles plugging, and it will be a nightmare,” he advised. “You need to think about the whole process from mixing the glaze to spraying it onto the products.”

Glazes also require adequate product application.

“Using a product detection system, we can avoid spraying on pan rims or into empty pan cups and external contamination by collecting mist and filtering it for a cleaner production space and to avoid a shorter lifetime of the pan coating due to unnecessary glazing,” Christensen added.

Minimizing waste provides a quicker return on investment (ROI) when considering the cost of many glazes.

“Our spray applicator uses technology that allows it to skip empty pan pockets or doubles and spot spray only where the product is,” Lindsey said. “This helps the baker not only in savings but also in sanitation. Either one of these alone is a huge benefit, so combined the ROI is much more justifiable.”

Christensen suggested the ROI is potentially even greater with some small to mid-sized bakeries.

“Semi- and fully automatic handling of trays, pans and tins when spraying glaze, oil, egg or butter on products reduces labor up to 75% by handling the process from rack to rack or from makeup line to rack with integrated handling,” he observed.

Peter van Zessen, executive product manager, AMF Bakery Systems, mentioned that the AMF Tromp Egg Yolk Washer creates a shiny appearance with a roller transferring the glaze by touching the dough pieces prior to the proofer.

He added that AMF Tromp also uses electronic, high-frequency spraying systems for bun glazing after the proofer.

This article is an excerpt from the September issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Depositing/Icing/Glazing, click here.