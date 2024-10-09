HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is bringing back its limited-edition Thomas’ cranberry bagels and English muffins.

The muffins and bagels are said to be “bursting with real cranberries” and will deliver “signature sweet and tart flavor of the holiday season in every bite,” according to BBU

Thomas’ cranberry bagels and English muffins are available now until Dec. 28, with the bagels having a suggested retail price of $5.49 and the muffins having a suggested retail price of $5.29.

“This is an exciting time for Thomas’ as we bring back our fan favorite cranberry products and expand our other beloved varieties into new regions,” said Janice Wisniewski, brand manager for Thomas’. “Whether you’re a fan of our seasonal products or enjoy our staple breads and bagels, we’re proud to offer a wide range of products that offer something for everyone.”

BBU also said it has expanded the regional availability of several other Thomas’ products, all of which were previously only available in select US regions. The regional expansions are as follows: Toast’R Cakes are now available in the Southeast, Muffin Tops are now available nationwide, sourdough English muffins are now available nationwide, croissant bread is now available in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, onion bagels are now available in the Midwest and West Coast, and cinnamon swirl bagels are now available in the West Coast.