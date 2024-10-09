EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Todd Stohlmeyer, a longtime executive at Cargill and General Mills, Inc., has joined Grain Millers, Inc. as president and chief executive officer. Grain Millers also announced several promotions at the company as well as the retirement of longtime executive Rick Schwein.

As president, Stohlmeyer succeeds Chris P. Kongsore. Stohlmeyer has 32 years of experience in the food and food processing industry, dating back to 1992 when he joined General Mills in a procurement role. He held supply chain leadership roles there, beginning in 2003 when he headed supply chain for Yoplait and then in Toronto as head of supply chain for General Mills Canada. In 2007 he was promoted to vice president of procurement, leading the company’s grain operations, and eight years later he was put in charge of planning, logistics, transportation and customer service.

Stohlmeyer joined Cargill in 2017 as chief procurement officer and in 2021 assumed oversight responsibility for transportation, logistics, real estate and energy.

Promotions announced by Grain Millers included Perry Anderson to executive vice president of Oat Milling; Terry Tyson to vice president of Oat Milling operations and president of Grain Millers Canada; and Bill Liska to vice president of sales.

Anderson has been with Grain Millers since 1997, first as mix plant manager in Eugene, Ore. In the years that followed his responsibilities have expanded to include procurement, grain purchasing, margin management, byproduct sales and scheduling.

Tyson, in his new role, will be responsible for operational oversight of the company’s facilities in Canada, as well as the Iowa and Oregon oat mills. He joined Grain Millers 23 years ago as grain procurement manager and was promoted to general manager in 2017.

Liska has 28 years of experience in oat milling, 21 with Grain Millers. He will manage several segments of the Grain Millers business as vice president of sales, including organic, gluten-free and conventional grain categories, together with mixes, blends and functional ingredients.

Grain Millers also announced the retirement of Rick Schwein, president of Oat Milling, effective at the end of September. Schwein had been with the company for 23 years and played a key role in the expansion of the company’s oat milling operations, notably Grain Millers facilities in Yorkton, Sask., and St. Ansgar, Iowa. He is a past chair of the North American Millers’ Association.

Grain Millers offers a full line of milled grain products, including oats and oat fiber, wheat, barley, rye, triticale, corn, soybeans and flax, as well as hydrocolloids and sweeteners.