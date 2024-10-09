TAMPA, FLA. — Ardent Mills has shut down operations at its Port Redwing flour mill near Tampa, Fla., anticipating the arrival of Hurricane Milton, the second hurricane to threaten the region in two weeks.

“Right now, the safety of our team members and their families is the most important,” said Kelley Kaiser, external communications manager with Ardent Mills. “We shut down the mill, our team members are offsite, and we are strongly encouraging them to adhere to local prep guidance, including evacuation.

“We also proactively secured the exterior of the mill and communicated with customers on our expected run time. We will continuously check in with team members throughout the storm.”

Milton was gaining strength throughout the day on Oct. 8, according to the National Hurricane Center, and could double in size before slamming into west-central Florida later today. While the storm is expected to weaken before it makes landfall, winds were fluctuating and had climbed above 155 mph, just below Category 5 status.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 12 inches, with localized totals up to 18 inches, were forecast across central to northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Oct. 10, the hurricane center said, causing “life-threatening flooding.” The storm’s outer bands already have arrived, and tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain were expected by the afternoon.

Tampa appears to be closer to the center of the storm with Milton than was the case with Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26. Helene moved northward, dumping heavy rain on Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and other Southern states while causing major flooding in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region.

Ardent Mills opened its Port Redwing mill, which has daily production capacity of 17,500 cwts, in March 2022 at a cost of over $100 million.

The mill was constructed 12 feet above sea level on the first floor, 2 feet higher than the 10-foot guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the company said. Additionally, all wheat stored on the property is situated above ground and hurricane-rated doors were installed on the exterior of the plant.

The mill escaped damage from Helene despite record storm surge that destroyed or damaged many homes and businesses in the Tampa Bay area. The mill also avoided damage from Hurricane Idalia in August 2023 and Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

“We designed and constructed the facility to withstand and minimize negative impacts of potential weather events, including hurricanes,” Kaiser said.