PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — David Fliss has been named chief commercial officer for the Americas region at DÜBÖR USA.

Fliss is a baking industry executive with 30 years of experience. Prior to joining DÜBÖR, he was vice president of sales in Americas at CSM Ingredients, expanding the company footprint to Latin America. Fliss first became part of the food industry as director of sales at Caravan Ingredients and eventually was promoted to director of business development. He later joined AIB International, Inc. as director of client development and then global vice president of client development. He also was chief baking officer of Baker Support for four years. Fliss founded Food EcoSystems and served as chief executive officer for almost three years.

“David is bringing an incredible amount of knowledge, experience, and strategic relationships within the food and baking industries to our organization,” said Kimberly Hart, president of DÜBÖR USA. “I look forward to David and I working in alignment with our team in showing the industry why DÜBÖR releasing agents and sprayers are best in class.”

DÜBÖR is a German family-run business founded in the 1950s, specializing in pan release agents, divider/cutting oils and spray machinery for the food and baking industries. Its customers consist of small-scale retail producers, industrial bakeries and in-store supermarket/club store manufacturers. The company operates manufacturing facilities in France, Germany and the Philippines as well as a marketing network in Europe, Asia and the Americas. DÜBÖR entered the American market in 2017 and is now investing in a US office and service center in Peachtree Corners, Ga., with plans for completion in the third quarter of 2024.