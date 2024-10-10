CHICAGO — ADM has created a solutions platform for food and beverage manufacturers developing and marketing products to consumers using GLP-1 and other anti-obesity medications (AOMs) or those who have used the drugs. Eighty-three percent of United States consumers taking AOMs may find food products to be appealing when they are specifically marketed as supportive of people on GLP-1 medications, according to ADM’s research.

ADM has developed approximately 25 food and supplement concepts that contain functional ingredients that target the specific needs of AOM users. Ingredients included in the formulations range from plant-based ingredients, prebiotic fiber, probiotics, postbiotics, botanical extracts, sweetening solutions, resistant tapioca starch, a digestive-support flour blend, and a keto-friendly and carb-conscious flour replacer.

“Our tested and ready-to-market concepts tap into our unparalleled pantry and our full-formulation expertise to accelerate food and beverage manufacturers’ speed to market and help them differentiate with elevated format, flavor, texture and functionality,” said Ian Pinner, senior vice president, president, nutrition and chief sales and marketing officer at ADM. “Through our platform, we’re addressing the changing taste preferences that may come with engaging with GLP-1 medications, such as the altered perception of sweetness. We are also delivering highly sought-after nutrient density in smaller servings and providing alternative solutions to support reducing persistent thoughts about food, commonly known as ‘food noise,’ if medication use is reduced.”

ADM’s products focus on five needs, which were highlighted in the company’s research of consumers using and who had stopped using AOMs. For those consumes using AOMs, key needs include maintaining muscle mass, minimizing gastrointestinal discomfort and supporting hydration. For those consumers who have stopped taking AOMs, the focus is on promoting satiety and managing weight, according to the company.