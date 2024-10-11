LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND — The Emmi Group has completed its acquisition of French pastry manufacturer Mademoiselle Desserts Group.

With the purchase, Emmi will create a “Desserts PowerHouse” that will double its sales share in the strategic premium desserts niche and allow the company to take on a leading role in the premium dessert category, which is growing on a global scale, Emmi said.

Mademoiselle Desserts generated annual sales of around €420 million in 2023 with a workforce of approximately 2,000 employees. The company has a leading market position in the European dessert market with 12 production facilities in France, the UK, The Netherlands and Belgium. The company’s products are available in traditional retail channels, complementing the existing portfolio of Emmi, especially in the in-store bakery sector, as well as in foodservice.

Emmi was in talks to buy Mademoiselle Desserts Group for approximately €900 million ($974.2 million) in July of this year.