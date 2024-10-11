MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Ingredients, health and wellness, and sustainability are three of the five key trends driving consumer decision-making for buying and consuming food in Canada, according to a new report from Ardent Mills LLC.

In its first “Trend to Table” report on Canada, Ardent Mills surveyed more than 3,000 Canadian consumers over the age of 18 for their thoughts on food purchasing decisions, with the goal of helping ignite innovation in flour and grain-based foods across different sectors.

“We strive to be an industry leader in innovation and a trusted partner to our customers, and that starts with actionable insights into how to best serve their consumers,” said Joe Plumb, senior manager of marketing insights at Ardent Mills. “‘The Trend to Table’ report not only highlights unique purchasing habits when it comes to sustainability, wellness and ingredient preferences, but the pivotal role that grains, flours and pulses play in Canadians’ day-to-day food habits. This allows our customers to make informed decisions on how they can meet consumer demand.”

Selecting the right foods starts with ingredients, the first trend highlighted by Ardent Mills in the report. Ardent Mills found that 88% of Canadian consumers say ingredients play a role in their food selections and 52% are willing to pay more for foods that use whole and/or less-processed ingredients. Looking more specifically at grains, Ardent Mills said 83% of consumers consider grains when buying bread. Meanwhile, 77% consider grains when buying bars, 73% when purchasing pasta, 70% when buying homemade baked foods, and 69% when buying tortillas.

“Many consumers search product packaging for specific ingredients, the benefits they deliver and the sourcing and processing methods,” said Elaine O’Doherty, marketing lead at Ardent Mills Canada. “This information helps products stand out on shelf — and helps brands differentiate from the competition — and consumers are often willing to pay more for these items.”

Diverse cultural backgrounds play into a second trend identified by Ardent Mills: “heritage is hero.” Ardent Mills found 53% of Canadian consumers agree food is part of their identity and 61% said their upbringing influences what they eat. The report also highlighted top global cuisines identified by survey participants, which include Italian (73%), Chinese (68%), United States (67%) and Canadian (63%).

“Canadians are so passionate about food,” Plumb said. “It’s really a celebratory and open mindset — honoring familiar flavors while embracing global cuisines. It’s evolving fast, and it’s an exciting time for our industry.”

A third trend is about “adding with intent.” Ardent Mills found that 83% of Canadian consumers agree seeking out “good-for-you” foods are a top priority for meeting dietary goals and 63% said grain-based foods are an affordable way to eat nutritiously. Meanwhile, 83% of Canadian consumers said they check package information at least occasionally, with the top two areas reviewed being ingredients (81%) and nutritional information (76%).

“Consumers today have shifted from restricting items to prioritizing adding in ingredients that fulfill wellness goals,” O’Doherty said.

A “desire to do good” was highlighted by Ardent Mills as a fourth trend. Ardent Mills found that 53% of Canadian consumers claim their food choices can have a positive impact on the planet, 50% said foods grown using sustainable or regenerative agriculture practices are important to their dietary goals and priorities, and 50% consider foods with a lower carbon footprint important to their sustainability goals. Additionally, 38% of consumers surveyed said they are willing to pay more for grain-based foods that are sustainably grown, and 28% agreed that grains generally have a lower carbon footprint than other types of foods.

“The sustainability movement is driven by the consumer’s growing desire to do good, and younger consumers are willing to pay more to support sustainable companies,” Plumb said.

The fifth and final trend is called “indulge me.” Ardent Mills found that 92% of Canadian consumers said “great tasting foods” are a key element to their dietary needs and 71% said “rewarding and treating” is a top dietary priority.

“Consumers regularly seek out indulgent eating occasions because they make them feel good, both physically and mentally,” Plumb said.