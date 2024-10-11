VANCOUVER, BC — Burcon NutraScience Corp. has launched the Puratein canola protein isolate, which may be used as an egg replacer in bakery applications.

The canola protein isolate features 90% protein purity, is derived from canola seeds, contains all nine essential amino acids, and has a protein digestibility amino acid score of one, according to Burcon.

“We’re thrilled to receive such positive customer feedback on the use of our canola protein as an egg protein replacer,” said Kip Underwood, chief executive officer of Burcon. “The food industry has long sought a plant-based alternative to egg protein. Our canola protein not only serves as a replacement in traditional food applications but also enables the creation of superior, more sustainable plant-based alternatives, expanding new application possibilities.”