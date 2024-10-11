COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. will launch new Little Debbie Cosmic Mini Muffins.

McKee said the launch is a tribute to its 25-year-old Cosmic Brownies. The light, fluffy, bite-size chocolate cake brownies come in portions that may be shared or eaten on their own, the company said.

“We’re excited to add Cosmic Mini Muffins to the Little Debbie lineup,” said Kenny Hammontree, brand manager of Little Debbie. “This product offers a beloved flavor with a fun twist, delivering the delicious quality our fans love in a playful new way.”

Little Debbie Cosmic Mini Muffins come in cartons of five pouches with four muffins per 1.7-oz pouch. The cartons will be available nationwide later this month for a suggested retail price of $3.19.