Baking may be a labor of love, but the affection for the business can get lost when there are fewer people to do the work.

That’s where automation can replace mundane, manual tasks such as lifting bags, scooping out batter and manual icing and decorating of products in small and semiautomated operations, according to Sonia Bal, director of global marketing, Unifiller Systems.

“Ultimately, the industry is experiencing major labor shortages, and business cannot afford to have staffers out of production due to injuries, nor can they afford the additional insurance costs meant to offset staff injuries,” she said. “If you get into bigger lines, a significant part of the baked goods process can be automated, including the placement and stacking of cake layers, or bordering of various sized cakes and even slicing of products.”

She added bakeries need to examine ways to eliminate unnecessary repetitive motion and other potential ergonomic issues.

“Even if a line was to require some manual labor, we’ve found that just the implementation of a simple semi-automated cake line or depositing line has helped some of our customers manage the burnout their staff were feeling,” Bal explained. “A happy staffer is likely to stick around.”

Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation, noted that ergonomic design in depositing, icing and glazing systems has significantly transformed the workplace environment by enhancing operator safety and reducing physical strain.

“Adjustable height settings allow equipment to be tailored to individual workers, reducing fatigue and minimizing awkward postures,” he pointed out. “User-friendly interfaces and touchscreen controls streamline operations, enabling workers to manage the equipment efficiently with minimal training. Automated cleaning systems and easy-access components reduce manual adjustments and maintenance, lowering the risk of repetitive strain injuries.”

He suggested these ergonomic improvements not only enhance worker comfort and safety but also lead to higher productivity and job satisfaction.

“By reducing physical strain and streamlining operations, our systems create a more efficient and enjoyable working environment, ultimately benefiting both employees and the overall production process,” Sarajian said.

This article is an excerpt from the September issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Depositing/Icing/Glazing, click here.