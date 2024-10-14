In frozen dough applications, hydrocolloids such as gums and starches are stabilizing superstars. This is due to their great water-binding capacity, which slows the growth of ice crystals during freezing and prevents them from damaging dough texture, explained Becky Regan, principal scientist, sweet goods applications, IFF.

“Hydrocolloids also help stabilize the dough during the thawing and proofing processes,” she said. “As the ice crystals melt, they leave pockets of cold water in the dough. The cold water can lyse (kill) the yeast. Hydrocolloids absorb and bind the free water, protecting the yeast and minimizing dough stickiness.”

By binding to the ice crystals and free water in frozen doughs, hydrocolloids preserve and enhance the texture of baked products, noted Tatiana Mannino, senior food technologist, Ingredion.

“The product once thawed is more likely to retain its original texture, mouthfeel and visual appearance, providing consumers with a superior eating experience overall,” she said.

And because these hydrocolloids can withstand multiple freeze-thaw cycles, products using these ingredients will have a longer shelf life as a result, said Aaron Reed, senior food technologist, Cargill.

The soluble fiber xanthan gum, for example, is widely used in these applications to prevent ice crystallization.

“A small amount can make a huge difference, as each xanthan gum particle can hold 40 times its weight in water, providing excellent freeze-thaw stability,” Reed explained.

Xanthan gum is common in gluten-free breads but can be used in a variety of doughs thanks to its versatility, Mannino observed.

“It dissolves in cold water, withstands highly acidic and salty conditions, and excels at retaining water and maintaining batter consistency,” she said.

Pectin, a fiber found in fruits and vegetables, helps control moisture migration and thus ice crystal formation in par-baked doughs, and promotes a soft crumb structure, said Jenn Adams, director of ingredient technology and applications, IFPC.

“Locust bean gum has shown lower proofing time compared to control bread during tests,” she added.

“Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and gum arabic have positive effects on volume in frozen dough.”

Jerry Savino, technical services manager, bakery, Kemin Food Technologies, mentioned that modified starches are an option for gluten-free and low-carb doughs, as they absorb water to help maintain dough consistency.

Cargill offers its PolarTex line of modified starches, which in addition to absorbing water promote freeze-thaw stability and slow starch degradation.

These modified starches offer similar functionality to xanthan gum, and we often recommend using both ingredients together for best performance,” Reed said.

Similarly, Fiberstar’s Citri-Fi, a citrus fiber made from the byproduct of the citrus juicing industry, has strong emulsifying and water-holding properties thanks to its native pectin, said Darin Reid, applications scientist, Fiberstar.

“This upcycled ingredient is an ideal natural option for these types of frozen applications,” Reid said. “Citri-Fi not only creates high-quality doughs but also cleans up food labeling. Labeling options include citrus fiber, dried citrus pulp or citrus pulp.”

