MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has been named to the World’s Best Employers list for the first time. The list was compiled by the global edition of Forbes magazine and the research company Statista. Grupo Bimbo ranked 744 out of the 850 organizations featured in this year’s list.

“Our company has a unique competitive advantage, which is our human philosophy,” said Juan Muldoon, chief people officer of Grupo Bimbo. “At Grupo Bimbo, we see the person as an end, not a means. We want our 152,000 associates to find the tools and opportunities to reach their full potential in each of our different workplaces. By always putting people first, we are working to build a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company.”

To determine the World’s Best Employers list, Forbes and Statista surveyed more than 300,000 employees in more than 50 countries, all of whom work for multinational companies that have more than 1,000 employees and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world. The listed companies represent multinational companies that prioritize employee well-being; promote diversity, equity and inclusion; offer growth opportunities; and ensure a healthy work-life balance, Grupo Bimbo said.