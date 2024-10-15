KANSAS CITY — The flexibility and strength of flour tortillas help prevent products from breaking apart, but remove gluten, and a mishap becomes more likely.

“Gluten plays a crucial role in the flexibility and texture of traditional flour tortillas,” said Michael Rhoads, senior research and development dough systems specialist at Ardent Mills, Denver. “It enhances their rollability, which helps prevent cracking and tearing, and contributes to the overall appealing bite and mouthfeel. However, when it comes to formulating gluten-free flour tortillas, achieving these same qualities can be quite a challenge.”

Like how it performs in bread, gluten provides structure and elasticity in flour tortillas, said Tarrand Fiesel, vice president of sales and marketing for DakotaMB, Fargo, ND.

“Without gluten, there are challenges in texture, structure, mouthfeel and dough handling,” she said. “Elasticity is one of the major areas of concern, as gluten-free tortillas can easily become brittle and crack. Handling a gluten-free tortilla also poses challenges as the dough is generally stickier, which makes it difficult to run through automated lines. There also can be issues with shelf life. Making a gluten-free tortilla is one thing. Making it shelf stable for 30 days is something quite different.”

There are ways to make gluten-free tacos possible.

Combining gluten-free flours, starches and binding agents will improve elasticity and structure, Fiesel said, and incorporating fats or oils may help enhance the pliability and mouthfeel of flour tortillas.

She gave several flour examples. Chickpea flour has a high protein level and offers binding properties and a slightly nutty flavor, she said, while sorghum flour has a mild flavor and adds a soft, chewy texture. Millet flour is mild and slightly sweet and makes a good base for tortillas. It also may be mixed with other flours to improve structure and flexibility in tortillas.

Quinoa flour, which is high in protein and has a nutty flavor, contributes a softer texture, Fiesel said. Teff flour, high in protein and fiber, adds elasticity. Amaranth flour, known for an earthy flavor, adds structure. Bean flours, high in protein and fiber, contribute to elasticity. Combining bean flours with other flours may avoid an overpowering flavor.

“A successful gluten-free tortilla usually consists of a blend of flours (such as sorghum and chickpea flour) to balance flavor, texture and flexibility,” Fiesel explained. “It’s also essential to pair the gluten-free flour blend with starches, such as tapioca or potato, and texturizers, like psyllium and xanthan gum, to enhance elasticity, flexibility and binding properties.”

Formulators need to understand the capabilities of equipment, Rhoads said. Gluten-free flatbreads, to achieve the desired texture and structure, typically require higher hydration rates and adjustments to the leavening system.

“In my experience, incorporating various psyllium products can significantly enhance dough extensibility and improve handling on existing equipment,” Rhoads said. “This helps to create a more workable dough with the potential to lead to a better final product.”

Experimenting with various gluten-free flour blends and supplemental ingredients is crucial, Rhoads said.

“Our research has shown that combining rice flour and chickpea flour can create a great flavor profile, and when paired with other ingredients like pre-gel starches and hydrocolloids, we can significantly enhance the texture and overall quality of the final product,” he said. “While there are many acceptable gluten-free tortillas available in the market today, the industry can still benefit from ongoing innovation and exploration of ingredients. By continuously experimenting and refining our formulations, we can improve the quality attributes of gluten-free tortillas and create options that are not only tasty but also comparable to their gluten-containing counterparts.”

Many gluten-free baked foods contain flour bases that do not bind water efficiently, said Sheila McWilliams, technical sales manager, Fiberstar, Inc., River Falls, Wis.

“As a result, during storage whether on the ambient shelf or in the freezer, water migrates,” she said. “Because of this, gluten-free tortillas and flat breads may be brittle or crack when the consumer expects them to fold or roll well. These products may also taste dry compared to a softer, full gluten product. Since many gluten-free products are sold frozen, manufacturers may experience the overall quality of the finished products degrade during freezing due to texture and moisture changes in the gluten-free products.”

Citri-Fi citrus fiber from Fiberstar has been shown to improve texture by minimizing cracking and brittleness, improving softness, and reducing moisture loss during freezing, she said. At use levels below 1%, Citri-Fi stabilizes water and oil in a gluten-free tortilla or flatbread matrix. Working as a natural emulsifier, it may be used alone or with other stabilizers to manage the oil or fat in a tortilla or bread formulation to improve the softness and texture of the bread.