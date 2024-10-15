CHICAGO — Mondelez International has launched a new product innovation as part of its Chips Ahoy! cookie brand: Big Chewy Cookies.

Said to be the brand’s “biggest” cookie innovation, Big Chewy Cookies are three times larger than standard Chips Ahoy! Chewy cookies and contain chocolate chips over four times larger than standard Chips Ahoy! chocolate chips, making them ideal for sharing with friends, according to Mondelez.

In addition to the basic Big Chewy Cookie variety, the cookie comes in two other flavors: chocolatey brownie, which features a brownie-flavored base in addition to delivering an “extra chocolatey bite for even the biggest sweet-tooth,” Mondelez said; and chocolatey caramel, which contains both caramel-flavored chips and Chips Ahoy! chocolatey chips.

“From our original cookies to our newest innovations, Chips Ahoy! fans have long enjoyed our iconic brand and insanely mouthwatering flavors,” said Jen Levin, senior brand manager for Chips Ahoy! United States. “For over 60 years, Chips Ahoy! cookies have been the go-to cookie for chocolate chip cookie lovers of all ages. Now, with the launch of Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookies, we’re excited to be their on-the-go cookie choice as well, offering indulgence and happiness in each big, delicious bite. And perhaps the best part of all? Their bigger size means you have enough Chips Ahoy! deliciousness to share with friends.”

Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookies come in 2.5-oz packs, which will roll out in nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $2.29 starting in October.