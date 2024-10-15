Now more than ever, bakers and snack makers will be on the lookout for sustainable packaging materials and equipment at Pack Expo, to be held Nov. 3-6 in Chicago.

“The drive for more sustainable packaging has never been more urgent,” said Tyler Laabs, senior manager, marketing, Amcor Flexibles North America. “High expectations from retailers and consumers means brands face increasing pressure.”

Amcor’s AmPrima recyclable packaging, including bags, films, pouches and more, can be used without sacrificing strength and production speed while still offering high-quality clarity and gloss, Laabs said.

“AmPrima solutions are designed to be recycled, if clean and dry, through existing store drop-offs or curbside where available,” Laabs said. “They are prequalified with How2Recycle in the US, saving brands time and cost.”

Sustainable solutions like these will be a focus for many exhibitors at the show, said Michael King, director of packaging solutions, Weber.

“There will be a focus on new materials designed to enhance sustainability, such as biodegradable and compostable options,” he observed. “Advancements in plastic technologies will also be prominent, including developments in high-performance, lightweight and more easily recyclable plastics. These innovations are designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of packaging while maintaining product protection and shelf life.”

Equipment manufacturers will also be showcasing how their systems can adapt to these sustainable options, said Martin Dalbec, product group leader for AMF PackTech. These materials have traditionally been more difficult to run on a commercial scale, but that is beginning to change.

“OEMs need to develop equipment that can handle a wide array of packaging materials, allowing bakeries to be more flexible and responsive to market demands,” he said. “This adaptability can be crucial for addressing consumer preferences for eco-friendly options and follow the diversification of packaged products.”

In addition, machines today are built with a greater emphasis on energy efficiency and waste reduction, said Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji. One way this is accomplished is by making setup and changeovers on packaging equipment easier.

“I can remember not too many years ago that when [bakers] changed over a product, they may run 100 to 150 feet of film getting it set just right, and now you’ve got a big wad of material you just threw in the garbage,” he said. “We’ve gotten really good at saying ‘No, you can change this over and set up the film and only waste a few feet.’ It’s really hard to get people to understand that if you throw away 100 feet of film every day that you didn’t have to, or every time you change over, at the end of the year that adds up to thousands of dollars.”

Obstacles remain before sustainable packaging materials become more commonplace throughout the industry, however. While machines are adapting to better handle these materials, many still aren’t optimized for them. Cost is a major concern as well, especially in the United States, said Bill Kehrli, vice president of sales and marketing, Cavanna Packaging.

“Europe is really in a different place than us on recyclability and compostable films,” he pointed out. “Our prices on foods are so high that the American consumer can’t bear higher prices and packaging costs.”

A PMMI survey of CPG companies also found that 61% want the marketing language around sustainable packaging tweaked so that consumers better understand what they’re getting. And 53% want greater standardization in how recyclability is measured and defined.

Despite these challenges, the push for greener packaging is undeniably strengthening, with the frequency of material transitions also increasing for 73% of surveyed companies.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Packaging Innovation, click here.