MCLEAN, VA. — Marina F. Bellini has joined Mars, Inc. and will oversee its operations, global business services and enterprise digital technologies as president.

She joins the company from Itaú Unibanco, a bank in Latin America, where she most recently was chief operations officer.

Prior to Itaú Unibanco, Bellini was chief information and digital officer, director, digital and information at British American Tobacco (BAT), a consumer packaged goods business aiming to migrate smokers from cigarettes to smokeless alternatives, according to the company. Earlier, she also was BAT’s global CIO and group head of digital transformation.

Bellini also was with Pepsi Co. Inc. Latin America division as CIO and was PepsiCo Inc.’s global chief marketing officer.

She also has held numerous leadership positions at AB InBev.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marina to Mars,” said Claus Aagaard, chief financial officer at Mars. “She joins us with outstanding experience driving high-impact change across a range of global industries. I’m confident that she’ll continue to transform our GBS organization into best-in-class operations and services — creating further value for Mars.”