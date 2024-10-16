MIAMI — Subway has introduced ghost pepper bread available for a limited time on all subs on its menu, including two new subs: spicy nacho steak and fiery meatball. To create the bread, Subway coats artisan Italian bread dough in ghost pepper, habanero and paprika-seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Then the bread is topped with Monterey cheddar cheese and jalapeño slices before baking.

The spicy nacho steak sandwich features sliced steak smothered in cheddar cheese sauce. It is topped with green peppers, red onions, jalapeños and SubKrunch, Subway’s new crunchy sandwich topping. A drizzle of sriracha finishes off the sandwich.

The fiery meatball sandwich combines the ghost pepper bread with the savory flavors of pepperoni, meatballs and pepperjack cheese and includes extra jalapeños, sriracha sauce, and pepperjack and Parmesan cheese.

The ghost pepper bread marks the first time since 2021 that Subway launched new bread varieties. Subway at that time rolled out artisan Italian and hearty multigrain after working with Aspire Bakeries and another partner to reformulate sandwich rolls.

“It’s been three years since Subway added a new sub bread to our menu, so we wanted to surprise our guests with something unexpected and capable of elevating every sub on our menu,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. “Spicy food is wildly popular, and our guests have told us they are craving more spice on our menu. Subway’s new ghost pepper bread opens up so many delicious possibilities to try, whether you are looking for a hearty kick on your favorite sandwich or maximum heat from our spiciest subs yet.”

Subway earlier this year debuted

that serves as the base for a variety of wraps on the QSR chain’s menu. The lavash-style flatbread replaced Subway’s tortilla and flatbread. Subway also this year

. Honey oat bread originally was introduced in 2020.