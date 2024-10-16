Mixing and matching equipment like pieces of a puzzle can expedite changeovers. That’s especially true for bakers looking to streamline their operations with depositors and decorating systems that produce dozens of items each day.

“By keeping equipment simple to operate and easily reconfigurable, we enable small to medium-sized wholesale bakeries to take on projects that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive due to labor costs,” noted Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation. “This flexibility opens up new opportunities for innovation and growth in the bakery industry, ensuring that even smaller bakeries can compete with larger operations in producing premium products.”

Peter van Zessen, executive product manager, AMF Bakery Systems, said the company adds an element of sanitary design to further streamline the production process.

“These units allow small to mid-sized bakers the opportunity to quickly modify their line for new product innovation or to extend their product portfolio without compromising on sanitation,” he explained. “These easy-to-clean units allow bakers to produce multiple batters during a single production day with efficient product changeover and minimal operator intervention.”

Paolo Berlaffa, application manager, cakes and pies, GEA Bakery, said the new GEA Bake Depositor MO comes with stainless steel frame design that prevents water stagnation and bacterial growth by eliminating water and dirt from accumulating in 90-degree corners. Additionally, the new dosing head eliminates the risk of corrosion caused by special detergents.

He added that the depositor offers toolless maintenance and quick-release pistons that can reduce changeovers to 15 minutes.

“The motors remain on board the machine, and there are no more connectors or digs to disconnect,” he observed.

Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company offers a sprayer with a fluid path that can be disassembled without tools for simplifying sanitation. Mitch Lindsey, senior sales account manager, said the glazer also can come with the optional Burford flush-in-place system to save time.

Danmatic provides an enclosed spray unit where the only parts of the system that are in contact with the glaze are the spray nozzles, noted Soren Christensen, chief executive officer.

For sanitation, the system can be outfitted with a CIP system, or the unit can be placed on a transfer trolly and wheeled into a separate cleaning room.

