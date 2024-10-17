SCOTT CITY, KAN. — Nu Life Market, a supplier of sorghum ingredients, won Kansas Agribusiness of the Year and the Governor’s Award of Excellence at the 2024 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards ceremony earlier this month, hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“As a fourth generation Kansas farmer myself, it’s gratifying to have recognition for the work we are doing to support my fellow Kansas sorghum farmers as we partner to improve farm practices and preserve our farms for future generations,” said Earl Roemer, founder and president of Nu Life Market.

The company is the largest US miller dedicated to sorghum, a gluten-free grain used in food applications such as bread, cookies, crackers, extruded snacks, pizza and more. Kansas ranks as the top sorghum producer in the United States, responsible for more than half of the country’s sorghum.

Nu Life Market aims to combat climate change and promote sustainable farming practices through the use of sorghum. The grain adapts well to climate challenges such as heat and drought, requiring 36% less water than other grains. Nu Life Market measures the regenerative practices of the farmers growing its sorghum grain, including no-till planting, dryland farming, cattle integration and low fertilizer usage.

“This data has shown that our farmers are improving soil health and carbon is being sequestered as the sorghum is grown,” said Rachel Klataske, director of business development, Nu Life Market. “Western Kansas is a semi-arid growing region, and the perfect environment for dryland sorghum. Many farmers have added sorghum to their rotation along with wheat, which reduces the months that a field is fallow.”

Klataske noted the environmental benefits of sorghum may become increasingly important to food manufacturers.

“As companies look to reduce Scope 3 emissions, ingredients will be a key part of their reduction strategy,” she said. “Using sorghum in place of grains with higher greenhouse gas emissions could help reduce the overall carbon footprint of a product.”

Sorghum also can offer improved ingredient safety, which many consumers are increasingly concerned about, Klataske pointed out.

“Several traditional flours have a history of elevated levels of lead, arsenic and cadmium,” she said. “This is especially of concern in products made for consumption by babies and toddlers. Sorghum is naturally inclined to have lower levels of these compounds, and Nu Life Market’s management practices reduce these levels further.”

Going forward, Klataske said Nu Life Market is committed to promoting the benefits sorghum brings to baked foods and the environment.

“Our mission is to increase the knowledge and awareness of sorghum as a versatile grain for diverse food applications and support the farmers that are growing sorghum using regenerative farming practices,” she said.