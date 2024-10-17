WINNIPEG, MAN. — Canada is upping its investment in cereals to boost the sector’s competitiveness and sustainability as well as drive innovation to develop new food products.

Nonprofit industry association Cereals Canada said it has received C$7.3 million ($5.3 million) in funding for research, innovation and market support from the AgriMarketing Program and the AgriScience Program/Projects Component initiatives under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

Meanwhile, Protein Industries Canada — one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters — said it has begun accepting expressions of interest for new technology projects focused on blending pulse and cereal crops to create the “next generation” of high-protein, plant-based ingredients and food offerings. The planned C$10 million ($7.26 million) investment also seeks projects focused only on cereals, primarily wheat or barley.

Nearly C$6.7 million of the funds for Winnipeg-based Cereals Canada will come through the Sustainable CAP’s AgriMarketing Program to increase market access, improve customer support and expand exports via efforts such as technical exchanges, market research and knowledge-sharing. The association, which represents Canada’s cereal grains value chain, said that sharing insights on the performance, functionality and marketability of Canadian cereals with customers, producers and partners will spur market growth.

“Our cereal farmers are a cornerstone of Canada’s agricultural sector and work so hard to grow top quality grain,” said Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s minister of agriculture and agri-food. “With this funding, we’re not only helping them stay competitive, but also making sure that Canadian grains continue to meet our high standards, here at home and around the world. This vitally important investment will support the growth, sustainability and future of cereal farming in Canada.”

Through the AgriScience Program, Cereals Canada will receive up to C$674,249 for research on how environmental conditions impact cereal crop quality during the growing season. The association said the funding also will expand milling expertise, set oat quality standards and help farmers adapt to environmental challenges.

“We are grateful for the support from the government of Canada for applied research and market access initiatives that will benefit Canadian wheat, durum, barley and oat growers, and the value chain as a whole,” said Dean Dias, chief executive officer of Cereals Canada. “This funding enables us to amplify our resources, maintain and grow markets, and foster industry relationships and advocacy, helping to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Canada’s cereals industry.”

Cereals Canada announced the funding on Oct. 15 in a press conference at its pasta laboratory, one of six technical facilities in downtown Winnipeg.

“This investment is about supporting our farmers and securing the future of Canadian cereals in a competitive global market,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and special adviser for water, as well as a member of parliament for Winnipeg South. “By backing research and market growth, we’re ensuring that our grains remain world-class and that our agricultural sector continues to thrive in a sustainable way.”

The AgriScience funding includes a four-year research initiative, in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research scientists Dr. Sijo Joseph and Dr. Lovemore Malunga, that will examine how variety and environmental conditions affect oat quality for various food applications, Cereals Canada noted. The project is slated to run through 2028.

“Our oat research aims to enhance our understanding of Canadian oat quality and how it performs as an ingredient,” Dias said. “This information will strengthen Canada’s position in the global market, potentially increasing the value and demand for Canadian oats as a premium food ingredient and supporting our value chain.”

The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, C$3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to make Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sectors more competitive, innovative and resilient. Overall, Canada’s cereal sector accounts for C$68.8 billion in annual economic activity and exports to more than 80 countries. Last year, Canada exported 29.8 million tonnes of wheat, barley and oats, valued at C$13.8 billion.

Seeking a ‘more complete protein’

Regina-based Protein Industries Canada said its tech research call marks the first time it has singled out cereal-based projects, whereas previous projects focused on innovation infrastructure for crops such as peas and fava. Expanding to include more cereals will further Canada’s ingredient manufacturing and food processing sectors and build a stronger ecosystem, the nonprofit trade organization noted.

“As people look to include more protein and fiber in their diets, we are seeing demand for new functionality in ingredients,” said Lisa Campbell, senior director of programs at Protein Industries Canada. “Combining pulses and cereals can improve the overall protein and fiber content of the food product, while also combining to create a more complete protein.

“Combining pulses and cereals — two of Canada’s mainstay crops — can help food manufacturers meet the demand of consumers for healthy baked goods and snack food items,” she added.

In addition, Protein Industries Canada said it now will consider projects with a minimum of two collaborators, down from three previously. One partner must be a small to midsize enterprise, and projects must include the use of a high-protein dryland crop. Expressions of interest for projects will be accepted through Jan. 16, 2025.

“Collaboration is key to the Global Innovation Cluster model, and Protein Industries Canada believes that collaboration along the value chain is key to advancing innovation in our ingredient manufacturing and food processing ecosystem,” Campbell said.

Protein Industries Canada, with total funding of up to C$323 million, focuses on increasing the value of key Canadian crops — such as canola, wheat and pulses — to serve growing markets for plant-based meat alternatives and new food products in North America, Asia and Europe. The cluster supports The Road to C$25 Billion, a sector-wide initiative in Canada to generate C$25 billion in annual sales from plant-based food and ingredients by 2035.