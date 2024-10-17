AUSTIN, TEXAS— Whole Foods Market’s predictions for 2025 food trends single out international snacking, including chamoy candy, mango sticky rice chips and a chili crunch oil edamame and nut mix.

Dumplings with savory fillings (known as “pocket foods”) are another trend the retailer sees gaining traction in the next year, along with crunchy grains and nuts and dehydrated fruits and candy used to add texture to meals.

Hydration will continue its popularity run in 2025, Whole Foods said, as consumers look to add electrolytes, antioxidants and protein to beverages. Tea in a wider range of formats will also be appearing more often as a flavor ingredient and in new preparation formats.

The Whole Foods trends council that comes up with the predictions each year consists of more than 50 employees who are buyers and work in culinary, the company said. To develop the predictions, they apply experience, observation of consumer preferences and sessions with established and emerging brands.

“Whole Foods Market has been keeping an eye on trends and spotlighting innovation in food and beverage from the beginning,” said Cathy Strange, the company’s ambassador of food culture and one of the council members. “From important food movements around animal welfare, climate and transparency to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, trends in food end up driving our dinner table conversations for years to come and help spark some of the best ideas and solutions for the future.”

Lower-impact and more sustainable packaging made an appearance in the latest predictions trends. Some companies have developed home-compostable products while others are coming up with commercially compostable produce stickers. In the lower-impact category, some wine producers are aiming to reduce bottle weights 25% by 2026, the report said.

“Pocket foods” are a trend Whole Foods Market sees gaining traction in 2025.

Source: Whole Foods







Traditional and innovative sourdough products will move from home kitchens into retail aisles, according to Whole Foods, as consumers seek out its benefits and flavor in bread, spaghetti, crispbread, crackers and other items without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Ocean ingredients also will be appearing more often, the report predicts, as sea moss, duckweed (water lentils) and agar-agar increasingly lend their protein and nutrients to food products such as salsa, gummies and even bacon.

Last but not least is the ongoing focus on protein as consumers seek to increase the ingredient’s presence in meals and snacks. Animal-based proteins will continue to be a priority, Whole Foods said, as organ meats blended with traditional forms such as ground beef will make recipes more convenient to prepare. Other protein-rich items the company expects to continue trending include cottage cheese, yogurt, bone broth, salmon, ground turkey and oats.

For 2024, Whole Foods predicted shorter and simpler ingredient lists, expanded cacao products, buckwheat, plant-based seafood, spicy peppers, premium noodles and enhanced coffee and energy drinks.

“Our 10th anniversary of trend forecasting marks an important milestone for us, reflecting a decade of sharing innovation and culinary exploration that crosses every aisle,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Whole Foods.

“This year, we’re especially excited to celebrate how far we’ve come by spotlighting trends for 2025 that not only reflect growing consumer preferences but also push the boundaries of what’s possible for the world of food. We’re eager to see these trends take shape and inspire our customers in the year ahead.”