BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The controversy over food colors rolled into Battle Creek on Oct. 15 as protestors marched to the WK Kellogg Co headquarters. Food activist Vani Hari, also known as the “Food Babe,” said a petition addressed to Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer of WK Kellogg, contained over 400,000 signatures. The petition asked WK Kellogg Co to remove synthetic dyes and BHT from its cereals in the United States, saying the ingredients are associated with behavioral issues in children.

Froot Loops is one example as in the United States it contains Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, and Blue 1, along with BHT. The US Food and Drug Administration approves the use of all the ingredients in the WK Kellogg Co cereals.

“The quality and safety of our foods is our top priority,” WK Kellogg Co said in response. “Our products — and the ingredients we use to make them — are compliant with all applicable relevant laws and regulations, and we remain committed to transparently labeling our ingredients so consumers can easily make choices about the food they purchase.

“Today, more than 85% of our cereal sales contain no colors from artificial sources. In fact, we continuously innovate new cereals that do not contain colors from artificial sources across our biggest brands, offering a broad choice of nourishing foods for our consumers. This approach is consistent with our commitment to meet evolving consumer preferences.”

Hari pointed out Kellogg cereals in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany do not contain synthetic dyes and BHT. After the Kellogg Co. split into two companies in October 2023, WK Kellogg Co became the owner of cereals in North America. Chicago-based Kellanova owns the cereals elsewhere.

Food dye legislation passed in California recently. Governor Gavin Newsom in September signed the School Food Safety Act, which bans the inclusion of six synthetic dyes in foods and beverages served in public schools in the state, effective Dec. 31, 2027. The dyes are Blue 1 and 2, Green 3, Red 40, and Yellow 5 and 6. The governor’s actions came less than a year after he signed a bill into law on Oct. 7, 2023, banning the use of Red 3, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate and propylparaben in foods and beverages in the state, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

A study published Sept. 6, 2007, in The Lancet found an association between food colors and hyperactive behavior in children. Known as the Southampton study, the randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, crossover trial found artificial colors or a sodium benzoate preservative, or both, resulted in increased hyperactivity in 3-year-olds and 8- and 9-year-olds.

