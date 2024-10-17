CHICAGO — Kellanova has launched its first ever smoked cracker product line in the Cheez-It snack brand: Cheez-It Smoked.

Said to be inspired by “the absurdly adventurous fans who’ve been spicing up and smoking their Cheez-It crackers at home,” the new product line includes two flavors: Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar, which combines cheese with a hickory and oak wood smoke flavor alongside aged cheddar and onion notes; and Cheez-It Smoked Gouda, which combines the taste of Gouda with a hickory and maple wood smoke flavor and cheese flavor.

Cheez-It Smoked will be available at nationwide retailers such as Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons and more starting in November.