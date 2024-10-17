WINDSOR, ONT. — Les Aliments Dainty Foods (or Dainty Rice), a Canadian rice producer owned by the Marbour Group, has begun the largest capital investment in the company’s history (C$20 million) to add ready-to-heat rice production lines to its Windsor facility.

Dainty said the expansion in North American production capacity will allow the company to deliver to private label clients across the continent, offering 90-second ready-to-heat pouches of rice, grains, pulses and pastas. The expansion also will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Dainty by approximately 2,000 tonnes annually.

“With the capability to produce a wide variety of rice, pulses, grains and pastas in thousands of different recipes, Dainty is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the private label sector across North America,” Dainty said. “To date we have partnered with several private label brands to introduce exciting new flavors and varieties of ready-to-heat rice and pulses. Our production pipeline is filling quickly, and phase two of this initiative is already in progress.”

Dainty said phase two of the project is expected to be completed in early 2025.