PUNE, INDIA — Middleby Bakery, a supplier of industrial baking equipment, named Vikrant Sawant as area sales manager for its South Asia division, which includes India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Sawant will manage business development and sales efforts for the company, focusing on biscuits, crackers, cookies and sweet good brands.

Sawant brings more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience to the role. Before joining Middleby, he was zonal sales manager for Bühler India, where he oversaw the HAAS portfolio across the country. Sawant has worked with clients on products ranging from cookies and biscuits to chocolate processing and alternative protein lines.

“Vikrant’s extensive industry knowledge and his strong business development skills make him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Scott McCally, president of Auto-Bake Serpentine, a Middleby Bakery company. “His strategic approach to sales and proven ability to work with key accounts will help us further strengthen Middleby’s leadership in the Indian market.”